With rainfall deficient looming, irrigation dept restricts use of water in dams

Mumbai: With weather forecasters warning of a delayed monsoon and less-than-normal rainfall this year, the state government has restricted the use of water in dams to ensure that adequate drinking water is available till supplies are replenished. Image for representation (HT Photo)

In a circular issued on Saturday, principal secretary of the irrigation department Eknath Dawale said that water reserves earmarked for drinking purposes shall not be used for any other purpose, except in emergency situations.

The circular referred to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding the possibility of El Niño conditions prevailing this year, which could result in reduced rainfall across the country. Given the water available in various dams and reservoirs across Maharashtra, it is necessary to accord the highest priority to drinking water requirements, it said.

As of Monday, the water level in Bhatsa lake, the largest supplier of water to Mumbai and Thane, was 31.52%, while the Upper Vaitarna dam had 30% water stock.

It is necessary to undertake immediate precautionary measures to prevent any future shortage of drinking water, the circular said, and directed all district collectors and irrigation department officials to immediately review the water available in various dams and reservoirs within their jurisdiction. Any proposed or ongoing release of water from dams for irrigation shall be stopped immediately, it noted.

The circular said that district-level action plans would be formulated to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in all urban and rural areas up to August 31 2026, and the water reserved in dams for this purpose would be used judiciously and conserved. A special drive would be undertaken to immediately stop unauthorised and illegal extraction of water from dams, canals, rivers, lakes, and other water sources, it noted, while referring to illegal connections from Upper Vaitarna dam near Igatpuri even though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) does not allow any illegal usurpation of water from its dams.

Local self-government institutions, and departments for water supply and water resources must maintain effective coordination and regularly review the situation, the circular said. Joint teams of revenue, police, and water resources departments shall conduct regular inspections and patrols. A detailed weekly report shall be submitted to the government regarding water storage levels, availability of drinking water, actions taken to suspend irrigation water releases, and measures undertaken to prevent illegal water extraction, the circular stated.