Woman cheated by fraud posing as an encounter specialist cop

MUMBAI: A 53-year-old woman lost approximately ₹2.73 lakh to a cyber fraudster who posed as encounter specialist, DCP Pradeep Sawant, to cheat her. Police reports indicate that the accused informed the woman that her documents had been utilised in a money laundering and drug trafficking scheme to open bank accounts and transfer ill-gotten money. HT Image

According to the MRA Marg police, a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the 53-year-old woman who works with a transport company in Fort. The woman is a resident of Andheri.

“On the 18th of April, she got a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as DCP Pradeep Sawant who works with the cyber department. He told her that while investigating a bank fraud case her name had cropped up as some bank accounts used in a drugs case for money laundering were in her name,” said the police officer from MRA Marg police station.

The caller also sent her a man’s photo, asking if she knew him. He then told her that the man in the photo was one of the accused in the drug case. The complainant replied in the negative, as she did not know the person.

“The fake police officer then instructed her to create a Skype account for communication, purportedly to assist her in the case. Subsequently, he directed her to transfer funds to specified bank accounts provided by him, purportedly to facilitate the transfer of money to accounts allegedly opened in her name, to verify their authenticity. The police officer stated that the funds were represented as refundable, assuring her that she would receive reimbursement,” said the police officer.

Accordingly, the woman transferred an amount of ₹2.73 lakh in three transactions to the accounts provided by the accused.

“Whenever she inquired about the refund, they assured her that it would be processed soon and provided various excuses to delay the repayment. Individuals who fielded her calls regarding the return of funds claimed that the DCP was occupied with other calls, among other reasons. Eventually, she became aware that she had been deceived and sought assistance from us. We have initiated a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Information Technology Act,” said the police officer. The offence has been registered against an unknown accused said the police officer.

The police stated that Sawant has retired upon reaching the age of superannuation. Earlier, using a similar modus, the frauds have duped people by using senior IPS officer Milind Bharambe’s name.