Woman dies after air conditioner explodes due to short circuit

MUMBAI: A 45-year-old woman was found unconscious on Tuesday morning in Vile Parle East after the air conditioner (AC) unit in her flat exploded due to a suspected short circuit. HT Image

According to the police, Swarupa Shah lived alone in her flat in Amit Parivar CHS on Dixit Road in Vile Parle East. When police took her to Cooper Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival, after which they registered an accidental death report.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“A neighbour saw black smoke emanating from her apartment door and alerted the building security and a few other residents, who broke into it. They found Shah lying unconscious in the bathroom,” said an official from Vile Parle police. He added that they immediately informed the police.

The police found the air conditioner in the bedroom of the flat had exploded. They also noticed burn marks on the body of the deceased. “She may have tried to relieve her burns once she realised that the AC exploded while she was sleeping. That could be the reason why we found the body in the bathroom,” said the officer.

The police are investigating the matter further, but they believe the fire to have been caused by a short-circuit.