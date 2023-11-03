close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman dies after first-floor slab collapses on her

Woman dies after first-floor slab collapses on her

ByMegha Sood
Nov 03, 2023 08:38 AM IST

The police officers said Pawar was crushed under the debris when her brother, Amit Solanki, who lives nearby, rushed to her house and took her to the civic hospital in Chandansar in Virar East. Early on Thursday, Pawar succumbed to her injuries

MUMBAI: A woman from Virar East succumbed to her injuries on Thursday morning after a slab from her bedroom ceiling fell on her on Wednesday night while she was sleeping. According to the police, Sheetal Shivaji Pawar, 34, was sleeping in her bedroom on the first floor of the Dadu Plaza building in the Chandansar area. The incident occurred around 8pm on Wednesday when a portion of the ceiling fell on her.

According to the police, Sheetal Shivaji Pawar, 34, was sleeping in her bedroom on the first floor of the Dadu Plaza building in the Chandansar area. (HT Photo)
According to the police, Sheetal Shivaji Pawar, 34, was sleeping in her bedroom on the first floor of the Dadu Plaza building in the Chandansar area. (HT Photo)

The police officers said Pawar was crushed under the debris when her brother, Amit Solanki, who lives nearby, rushed to her house and took her to the civic hospital in Chandansar in Virar East. Early on Thursday, Pawar succumbed to her injuries.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On the complaint of Solanki, the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter. “At present, we have registered a case of ADR and are investigating to find out whether there was any negligence leading to the slab collapse,” said a police officer from Virar police station.

Police officials said that the building, Dadu Plaza, is 10 years old and is on the list of dangerous structures declared by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC). The police have asked the VVCMC officers to submit the structural audit report of the building to find out more about the conduction of the structure.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out