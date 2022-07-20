Woman files petition in CBD Belapur court demanding Ganesh Naik to take DNA test

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik’s alleged ‘live-in partner’, who had accused him of rape, has now filed a petition in the CBD Belapur court demanding him to take a DNA test to prove that he is the father of her son, if Naik is denying the paternity himself.

She has also sought various reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The 47-year-old woman has claimed that she is Naik’s live-in partner for 27 years, that they have a 14-year-old son and that Naik sexually and mentally exploited her between 2010 and 2017. She has also alleged that he threatened to kill her and her son when she insisted that he accept the son in public and give him his rights.

The 72-year-old BJP leader was granted anticipatory bail on May 4 this year by the Bombay High Court in both the cases of rape and criminal intimidation filed by the woman and registered by Navi Mumbai police. He had earlier been denied bail by Thane Sessions Court. A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had said considering that the relationship was consensual and prima facie, essential ingredients of the offence of rape are not made out.

The woman said, “Naik has not accepted me or my son in public even if he may have submitted it in court or told the police. He is not taking up the responsibility of a father. Hence to prove that he is the father of my child, it is necessary that his DNA test be conducted. I have hence approached the court for the permission.

“My son is now 14. He has been facing embarrassment amongst friends who taunt him as he cannot use his father’s name. I want him to get his rights.”

The woman has claimed in the petition that Naik had assured her that he would marry her and accept their son in public. However, he did not keep his promise. She has alleged that he has stopped financial support to her and her son, and is also taking away her livelihood. She has alleged verbal and emotional abuse apart from sexual violence during their time together.

The petition asks for restraining Naik from committing any further acts of domestic violence, communicating with her or her son and taking away her assets while seeking a `Protection order’ from the court. It asks for an order directing DNA test of Naik and that he be directed to give his name to the child.

The woman has also asked for a monthly maintenance of ₹10 lakh for school fees and related expenses. She has also sought ₹1Cr towards mental torture, harassment and physical sufferings allegedly faced by her during the said domestic violence period.

Naik refused to comment on the latest development, and claimed that he had already made a statement earlier wherein he had denied all the allegations and had nothing to add.

His lawyer in the Thane District Sessions Court had stated that he was ready to take a DNA test if the complainant demands it in the civil case proceedings and not the criminal case.