Woman hires lover and his wife to kill husband; all arrested

Mumbai: A woman from Goregaon, Meena Ansari, allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover and his wife. All three have been arrested.

Ansari paid the couple ₹50,000 as advance to commit the murder, police said.

According to the Waliv police, the incident occurred on January 27, when the police received information that a man’s partially decomposed body had been noticed in the mangroves beside Naigaon station. Police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem at JJ hospital. After going through missing person’s reports, the man was identified as Usman Ansari, a resident of Goregaon East.

On reaching the man’s house, they found his wife there. However, her neighbours - identified as Bilal and Sofiya Pathan - were not seen around since the day Ansari went missing. “The doctors told us that Ansari had been killed, with a sharp object and was clobbered with a heavy object,” said Kailas Barve, senior police inspector of Waliv police station. Once they found out that Ansari was killed, the police detained his wife, Meena Ansari, and questioned her. Her sustained interrogation revealed that she had paid her neighbours ₹50,000 to get her husband killed.

“We suspect that Meena and Bilal were having an affair and Sofiya knew about it,” said Barve.

The police then tracked down Bilal and Sofiya from Vapi through their mobile phone locations and arrested them within 48 hours.

According to the police, Bilal, a butcher, was tasked to take Ansari for a drinking session at Naigaon. “Once the two were in Naigaon, Bilal hit Ansari’s head with a grinding stone and then stabbed him with a knife which he was carrying and then dumped the body in the mangroves,” added Barve.

Bilal’s wife Sofiya has also been arrested as police suspect she knew about the murder plan but did not disclose it to the police. Police are still trying to find out the motive behind the murder.