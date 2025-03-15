Menu Explore
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi
Woman throws 8-year-old daughter from balcony, dies by suicide

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Mar 15, 2025 05:18 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A 37-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly throwing her daughter from their 29th-floor apartment amid marital disputes.

NAVI MUMBAI: A 37-year-old woman died by suicide on Wednesday after allegedly throwing her eight-year-old daughter from the balcony of their 29th-floor apartment in Panvel.

The deceased woman was a homemaker, and her husband, originally from Agra, is a private employee. The couple had been residing in the high-rise building in Palaspe, Panvel. The society notified the police about the incident. According to the police, the incident occurred between 7.15am and 8.30am.

The Panvel City Police registered a case against the deceased woman under Section 103 (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, based on a complaint from her husband. The First Information Report states the motive behind murdering her child and taking her own life is unknown.

Nitin Thackeray, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station said preliminary findings suggest a possible marital dispute and mental distress. “Following an argument with her husband, the woman allegedly locked herself and her daughter in the bedroom, which had access to the balcony.”

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
