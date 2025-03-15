Woman throws 8-year-old daughter from balcony, dies by suicide

NAVI MUMBAI: A 37-year-old woman died by suicide on Wednesday after allegedly throwing her eight-year-old daughter from the balcony of their 29th-floor apartment in Panvel. (Shutterstock)

The deceased woman was a homemaker, and her husband, originally from Agra, is a private employee. The couple had been residing in the high-rise building in Palaspe, Panvel. The society notified the police about the incident. According to the police, the incident occurred between 7.15am and 8.30am.

The Panvel City Police registered a case against the deceased woman under Section 103 (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, based on a complaint from her husband. The First Information Report states the motive behind murdering her child and taking her own life is unknown.

Nitin Thackeray, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station said preliminary findings suggest a possible marital dispute and mental distress. “Following an argument with her husband, the woman allegedly locked herself and her daughter in the bedroom, which had access to the balcony.”