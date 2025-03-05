Woman travelling with fiancé dies in road crash in Dadar

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old Kanjurmarg resident, who was a pillion rider, died on Monday, and her fiancé sustained minor injuries after an oil spill caused their scooter to skid on the Hindmata Bridge on Dr B A Road in Dadar. The police said the young woman fell on the road and was run over by an unknown vehicle. Mumbai, India. Mar 04, 2025: A 25-year-old bike pillion woman rider lost her life after unknown vehicles ran over her at the Bhiwada flyover in Mumbai.Mumbai, India. Mumbai, India. Mar 04, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo (Hindustan Times)

The deceased was identified as Nikita Bhairu Dalvi, a resident of Kanjurmarg. She was engaged to Sandeep Kutre, 27, who hails from Kolhapur and works in the city.

According to the police, around 7.15pm, Kutre picked up Dalvifrom her workplace at Lodha Tower, Lower Parel. They were riding towards her home in Kanjurmarg when the accident occurred.

When they reached the Hindmata bridge in Dadar East, near Shindewadi, their scooter skidded due to an oil spill on the northbound lane, causing them to fall off.

“Kutre was pulled along with the scooter and dragged for some distance, while Dalvi fell at the spot itself,” said an officer from Bhoiwada police station. By the time Kutre reached Nikita, an unknown vehicle ran over her. “Nikita was bleeding when Kutre tried to wake her,” he added.

A police vehicle reached the spot and rushed them to the nearby KEM Hospital. Around 8.50pm, the doctors declared Dalvi dead during treatment. The couple got engaged on February 23 and were going to get married on May 7.

Sachin Kadam, senior police inspector of the Bhoiwada police station, said after the post-mortem, Dalvi’s body was handed to her family. The police are searching for the vehicle that ran over her. Due to the oil spill, likely leakage from a heavy vehicle, the scooter skidded.

After the accident, the road was temporarily blocked and the fire brigade was called in to wash away the oil, said police.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle was booked under sections 134 (A) (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person), 134 (B) (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person), 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.