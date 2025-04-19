NAVI MUMBAI: A woman’s decomposed body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near the Mumbai-Pune railway corridor on Wednesday. Around 12.30pm, the railway patrolling unit found the suitcase lying along the tracks near Thakurwadi village, Raigad. They informed the Karjat police, who registered a case of murder and evidence destruction. Woman’s body found in suitcase near railway tracks in Karjat

The police said the deceased woman appears to be between 28 and 32 years of age.

“Her face and head had been injured and wrapped in a plastic bag. Her hands and legs were tied using nylon rope. These indicate a clear attempt to conceal her identity and destroy evidence,” said police inspector Surendra Garad, the investigating officer of the case.

The police are trying to establish the victim’s identity and have kept the body at a Panvel hospital, where a postmortem was conducted. “The photos of the deceased are being circulated to other police stations in the region to check if the victim’s description matches with any other missing persons in their jurisdictions,” Garad said.

This is the second incident of a woman’s decomposed body found in Raigad district. Last month, in a similar manner a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a black suitcase and dumped near the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Durshet village.