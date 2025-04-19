Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman’s body found in suitcase near railway tracks in Karjat  

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 19, 2025 07:42 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A woman’s decomposed body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near the Mumbai-Pune railway corridor on Wednesday

NAVI MUMBAI: A woman’s decomposed body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near the Mumbai-Pune railway corridor on Wednesday. Around 12.30pm, the railway patrolling unit found the suitcase lying along the tracks near Thakurwadi village, Raigad. They informed the Karjat police, who registered a case of murder and evidence destruction.

Woman’s body found in suitcase near railway tracks in Karjat  
Woman’s body found in suitcase near railway tracks in Karjat  

The police said the deceased woman appears to be between 28 and 32 years of age.

“Her face and head had been injured and wrapped in a plastic bag. Her hands and legs were tied using nylon rope. These indicate a clear attempt to conceal her identity and destroy evidence,” said police inspector Surendra Garad, the investigating officer of the case.

The police are trying to establish the victim’s identity and have kept the body at a Panvel hospital, where a postmortem was conducted. “The photos of the deceased are being circulated to other police stations in the region to check if the victim’s description matches with any other missing persons in their jurisdictions,” Garad said.

This is the second incident of a woman’s decomposed body found in Raigad district. Last month, in a similar manner a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a black suitcase and dumped near the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Durshet village.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Woman’s body found in suitcase near railway tracks in Karjat  
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On