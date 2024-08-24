Woman’s decomposed body found in plastic gunny bag near metro car shed

MUMBAI: A body of an unknown woman was found wrapped in a plastic gunny bag in Mankhurd area on Friday morning. The police said the body was partially decomposed and looked like she was killed at least 3-4 days ago. The Trombay police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons. HT Image

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the woman and no visible injury marks on the body are mentioned in the inquest panchnama. “It appears that the woman was either smothered or killed by strangulation,” said Hemraj Rajput, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 6. “She appeared to be in her mid-forties. We are checking the lists of women reported missing in the age group of 30 to 45 years. Several police teams have been formed to investigate the matter.”

The body was recovered after workers at a metro car shed complained of a foul smell. While checking, they found a body wrapped in a plastic gunny bag near Metro 2B corridor. They alerted the police around 10:30 am. “She was wearing black salwar kameez and a necklace – a piece of imitation jewellery,” Rajput said.

Police sent the body to Rajawadi hospital for autopsy. “We have been examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. It appears that the body was dumped after 4 am as metro work was going on till that time,” said another police officer.