Women beat up BMC marshal for fining them for flouting Covid-19 norms

Two women were booked by Mumbai's Charkop police for allegedly beating up a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee for urging them to wear a mask as a Covid-19 preventive measure, said police.

The BMC marshal, identified as Ashwini Chawan (35), stopped the women from violating social distancing norms given Mumbai's surge in Covid-19 cases, officers said.

According to the officers, the marshal urged the women to wear a mask or pay a fine of ₹200. The women then started abusing the lady marshal and began beating her.

The passerby took note of the incident, called up the emergency number and informed the Charkop police. When the locals tried to stop the women, they blamed the marshal for misbehaving.

"We have registered a case against the two women under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and also booked them for obstructing a public servant from doing her duty. We are taking legal action against the women," said Visual Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11).

Maharashtra, India's worst Covid-19 hit state, continues to register a surge in its virus load. In the last 24 hours, the state is reported to have recorded 25,681 new cases, pushing the statewide tally to 24,22,021.

