Two Andhra women caught smuggling liquor on express train

NAVI MUMBAI: In a joint operation by Railway Protection Force (RPF), Panvel, Crime Intelligence Branch of RPF (CIB) and Excise Department Panvel, a total of 481 bottles of liquor worth ₹96,000 were seized from six bags being carried by two women.

Navi Mumbai, India - April 11, 2023:Two women nabbed by Panvel RPF with alcohol worth ₹ 1 lakh at Panvel Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The women were illegally transporting the liquor in Matsyagandha Express, said RPF Inspector Jasbir Rana. After receiving information about the illegal tranportation, RPF, along with CIB and Excise department, conducted a search operation in the Matsyagandha Express on Tuesday at around 6.15 am and found two women in coaches S3 and S4 behaving suspiciously. The duo tried to flee along with their bag and were caught by the team. On interrogation, they were identified as Mogili Ramulamma, 36 and Nallabi Priyanka, 28, both residents of Andhra Pradesh.

“The accused women confessed buying liquor from Madgaon in Goa and were tansporting it to Andhra Pradesh. They revealed that they sell the smuggled stock illegally at a higher price than the purchase price. They were travelling without any ticket or railway pass,” Rana said.

They were carrying 56 bottles of Mansion House French brandy, 234 bottles of Honey Grade brandy, 84 bottles of Royal Queen whiskey and 107 bottles of Royal Classic malt whiskey. Both the women were booked under sections 65(e), 81, 83 and 90 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. The Excise department has taken the custody of the accused and would be further investigating the case.