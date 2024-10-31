Mumbai: Deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he or his party’s leaders will not campaign for Nawab Malik, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai. Won’t campaign for Nawab Malik: Fadnavis

“We have already clarified our position. We will not campaign for him at any cost,” Fadnavis, who earlier accused Malik of having links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, told reporters on Thursday. Mahayuti leaders will campaign for the Shiv Sena candidate in Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar instead, he said, adding, “There is no question of Malik being part of the government formed by Mahayuti after the election.”

In 2022, Malik was arrested by the enforcement directorate in connection with a money laundering probe, but was granted bail on medical grounds by the supreme court in August 2023. On Thursday, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar raked up the allegations, saying the party cannot associate with such individuals.

“Ajit Pawar should not have given him a ticket; many in Maharashtra think this way. The serious allegations against him are unacceptable to Maharashtra,” said Shelar. “We won’t campaign for him. Instead, we’ll support the candidate running against him.”

Reacting to these remarks, Malik told reporters that he was a candidate of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and was not expecting leaders of other parties in the Mahayuti alliance to campaign for him.

“I have not invited anyone to campaign for me,” he said. He also vowed to sue those making “false allegations” about his links with Dawood Ibrahim, saying, “No such allegation has been proved and I am not facing any cases related to terrorism. I am going to sue those who have been making baseless allegations against me.”

Meanwhile, Fadnavis on Thursday said that the Mahayuti has settled the issue of rebellions and rebel candidates would withdraw their nomination forms.

“In the meeting of leaders from the three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP), we worked out a formula to settle the issue of cross nomination by two allies in a few constituencies. We have decided who should withdraw to avoid the division of votes and rebels have been persuaded to withdraw their nomination,” he said.

Efforts are also on to convince Gopal Shetty to withdraw his nomination from the Borivali seat. “He is a true and honest party worker and accepts the party stand when he is convinced. I am sure he will be convinced,” said Fadnavis.