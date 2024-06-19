Worker stabs employer to death over unpaid dues

Navi Mumbai: The Kalamboli police arrested Saddam Hussain Ansari, 30, for allegedly murdering his employer, Parvez Ansari, over a dispute concerning unpaid dues of ₹1,250. HT Image

According to the police, the accused was hired by the deceased for labour work. The confrontation began when Hussain demanded immediate payment of the remaining dues from Parvez, who was a supervisor at a private firm in Taloja.

“The accused demanded immediate payment and threatened to take drastic measures if the amount was not given,” said a police officer from Kalamboli.

The incident occurred on the night of June 14 in Sector 14, where Parvez was supposed to pay the workers. After settling the dues, Hussain claimed that an additional ₹1,250 was owed to him. When Parvez requested more time until June 20 to settle the amount, an enraged Hussain stabbed him.

“Enraged by the delay, the accused attacked Parvez. Two other companions were also injured in the process,” the officer added.

Parvez was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Hussain was subsequently arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.