 Worker stabs employer to death over unpaid dues | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Worker stabs employer to death over unpaid dues

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 19, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Saddam Hussain Ansari, 30, arrested for murdering employer over unpaid dues in Navi Mumbai. Accused demanded immediate payment of ₹1,250, leading to fatal confrontation.

Navi Mumbai: The Kalamboli police arrested Saddam Hussain Ansari, 30, for allegedly murdering his employer, Parvez Ansari, over a dispute concerning unpaid dues of 1,250.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the accused was hired by the deceased for labour work. The confrontation began when Hussain demanded immediate payment of the remaining dues from Parvez, who was a supervisor at a private firm in Taloja.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The accused demanded immediate payment and threatened to take drastic measures if the amount was not given,” said a police officer from Kalamboli.

The incident occurred on the night of June 14 in Sector 14, where Parvez was supposed to pay the workers. After settling the dues, Hussain claimed that an additional 1,250 was owed to him. When Parvez requested more time until June 20 to settle the amount, an enraged Hussain stabbed him.

“Enraged by the delay, the accused attacked Parvez. Two other companions were also injured in the process,” the officer added.

Parvez was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Hussain was subsequently arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Mumbai / Worker stabs employer to death over unpaid dues
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On