MUMBAI: On the eve of International Women’s Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8, Western Railway (WR) laid out a set of women-centric protocols to make railway stations more gender inclusive. WR lays down SOPs to make stations women friendly

These SOPs are likely to be included in the Amrit Bharat station scheme, whereby stations are being transformed not just aesthetically but are also being equipped with better passenger amenities. WR authorities said the SOPs will be introduced first in those stations on the Churchgate-Dahanu corridor which meet the criteria. These include well-equipped women toilets, separate ticketing counters, baby feeding room, proper lighting and CCTVs in the areas where ladies’ coaches halt. The protocols also define measures that should be taken for women rail staff.

Feeding rooms will be equipped with comfortable seating arrangement, nappy changing table, and place to keep baby bags. Similarly, all ladies’ washrooms would have hangers, sanitary pad vending machines, and lady attendants.

A senior WR official said that blind spots will be identified, and proper lighting ensured in those areas as well as the entry/exit points and the toilet blocks. In addition, field staff across departments will be trained to address harassment cases and guide the complainants on how to report crimes. Stickers will be displayed prominently to report crimes against women, with helpline numbers, at the stations.

“There is a need for proper feedback system, either in electronic form of WhatsApp and website link or complaint box. We are also planning to install panic buttons inside ladies waiting rooms with buzzers in railway police and station master’s offices, plus dedicated retiring rooms with lady attendants,” said the senior official.

As for the women staff, the booklet advises adopting methods like experience sharing and monthly feedback sessions for improving facilities and providing the contractual employees proper access to restroom facilities in the existing setup. It also calls for periodical training for male staff on gender sensitivity, to maintain a congenial work environment based on mutual respect.