MUMBAI: In a novel attempt to tackle one of Mumbai’s most persistent eyesores- stubborn paan stains - the Western Railway (WR) has begun testing a special chemical coating at Matunga Road station that officials say could make cleaning walls and pillars significantly faster and easier. WR trials anti-paan stain red coating at Matunga Road to tackle spit menace

On an experimental basis, WR has applied the red-coloured coating across 3,700 sq ft at eight locations within the station. The pilot project, costing around ₹5 lakh, uses German nano-technology and is aimed at preventing paan masala stains and graffiti from seeping into surfaces.

“We have applied the chemical coating at Matunga Road station encompassing an area of 3,700 sq ft at eight different locations. This will help clean the walls faster and easier than the regular method,” said a WR official.

According to railway authorities, the coating can reduce the time required to remove stains from around 30 minutes to just five minutes. Branded as ‘Wallgard’ and ‘Metalgard’, the protective layers have been applied to station walls, elevators, ceilings and metallic surfaces.

“The results will be monitored over the next few months, and if the experiment proves successful, we will expand this technology to other stations,” the official added. Sources said the coating is expected to provide protection against rust, weather fluctuations and everyday wear and tear for at least five years. Owing to its anti-stain and anti-graffiti properties, paan masala stains, paint and dirt do not penetrate the surface, allowing them to be removed with just water and a simple cleaning process.

At present, cleaning staff often spend nearly half an hour scrubbing paan stains. Even after using acids and other chemicals, the marks frequently fail to disappear completely, leaving behind visible blemishes despite repeated cleaning.