MUMBAI: In a first, Western Railway (WR) will place hoardings on the fencing between rail tracks at railway stations. WR authorities have identified the stations on Churchgate-Virar route where such hoarding will be placed - Mumbai Central, Lower Parel, Khar, Andheri, Dadar, Mahalakshmi, Vile Parle, Grant Road, Marine Lines, Mira Road, Santacruz, Borivali, Goregaon, Ram Mandir, Dahisar, Bhayandar, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Vasai, Naigaon and Nallasopara stations. WR unveils new plan for hoardings

After the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, in which 16 people lost their lives and 74 were injured, WR withdrew five ‘oversized’ hoardings, two each at Goregaon and Bandra and one between Mumbai Central and Charni Road that were over 40x40 feet in size following a Supreme Court (SC) order. As a result, WR suffered loss of ₹12 crore because of which the latest hoarding decision was taken.

WR authorities have already called the first round of tenders. Sources said the contract for the hoardings, which will be smaller in size to cover the railings, would be given for a period of three years. The size will not be more than 10-30 ft. Sources said the height would prevent passengers from jumping over the metal railings.

“These billboards would be non-digital. Now that our large hoardings are not generating revenue and have been decommissioned for advertising, this is an option we are exploring,” said a WR official. “We are identifying new locations as well.”