Wrong to throw people away once the need is over, says Nitin Gadkari

He also noted that the former Congress minister Dr Shrikant Jichkar once offered him to join Congress and also said that the BJP has no future but he chose to stay in BJP.
Mumbai: Days after being removed from the parliamentary board of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), union minister Nitin Gadkari said that it is wrong to use someone and throw them away after the need is over. If you have held someone’s hand and if he is your friend then never let him go, Gadkari said, adding that “one should not follow the policy of worshipping the rising sun”.
He also noted that the former Congress minister Dr Shrikant Jichkar once offered him to join Congress and also said that the BJP has no future but he chose to stay in BJP. The senior BJP leader made the statement at YPO Vidarbha, Chapter launch event on Saturday evening in Nagpur.
“The human relationship is the biggest strength of a business, social service and politics. Thus never indulge in the policy of use and throw. When you have held someone’s hand, hold it tight if he is your friend irrespective of whether the situation is good or bad,” said the union minister, who held the party’s national president position between 2009 and 2013.
“Do not look to worship only the rising sun and change according to the circumstances,” he added.
In a rejig of the party’s parliamentary board, the central BJP leadership on August 17 dropped Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from it. On the other hand, Fadnavis was brought on board the party’s central election committee along with a few other leaders. Both these panels are crucial to the party’s organisational set-up.
Quoting a line from the biography of former US president Richard Nixon, the 65-year-old leader said, “A man is not finished when he is defeated but is finished when he quits. So fight with positivity. Also, there is a difference between ego and self-confidence. One should be self-confident and positive but not be an egoist.”
Madhav Bhandari, vice president of the state BJP unit, said that there is no reason to connect his remarks with the parliamentary board decision of the party. “Gadkari ji has spoken about human relationships, which is a fact and applicable to all. There is no reason to see a connection between his statement and the party’s decision about the parliamentary board,” Bhandari said.
A few days ago Gadkari issued a warning to a section of mainstream media, social media and some people for running a “fabricated campaign by concocting his statement for political mileage”.
“Although I’ve never been disturbed by such malicious agendas of fringe elements, all concerned are hereby warned that If such mischief continues, I will not hesitate to take them to the law in the larger interest of our Government, Party and millions of our hardworking karyakartas,” he said in a series of tweets on August 25.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
