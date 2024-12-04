MUMBAI: A 19-year-old gold artisan died in a jewellery making unit in Zaveri Bazar, and another was injured, after a gold rolling machine fell on them on Monday. Police said that when two employees of the unit were fighting, one of them allegedly fell on the machine, causing it to fall on the victims. Zaveri Bazar artisan killed after gold rolling machine falls on him

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm in a gold jewellery making unit. After their shift, the workers covered the machines in the unit and went to sleep.

Eight workers were sleeping when two of them allegedly had a non-serious, friendly fight, said a police officer from LT Marg police station. One of them was pushed on a gold rolling machine, which had a steel-frame, and it fell on the head of the deceased, Anupam Ghosh, and injured Sowmya Roy, 23, who were both sleeping near it. Both were rushed to nearby G T Hospital where Ghosh was declared dead before admission.

The two workers have been booked for Ghosh’s death. The unit’s owner has been booked for not providing adequate safety to his employees, who slept in the workplace. The property owners have also been booked for flouting rules by renting out residential property for commercial purpose. The L T Marg police have registered a case against the accused under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (endangering the personal safety or life of others through negligence or recklessness) and 223 (disobeying orders issued by a public servants) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. No arrests have been made so far.