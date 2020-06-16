e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases near 60,000 mark

Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases near 60,000 mark

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 01:41 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

As the city’s Covid-19 case count inches towards 60,000, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed to have screened over 83 lakh citizens till date, which is over 50% of the city’s population as per the 2011 Census. BMC has conducted 2.61 lakh tests, with a positivity rate of 22.25% as of Sunday and traced over 10.94 lakh close contacts.

Mumbai reported 1,067 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Monday, taking the count to 59,293 and toll to 2,250. There are 26,910 active Covid-19 cases and 30,125 patients have recovered.

The civic body said of the 83.57 lakh citizens screened, 3.57 lakh were senior citizens, of whom 1,924 were referred for oxygen therapy owing to low oxygen levels in their body. Further, BMC has set up over 410 fever clinics in which 25,535 citizens have been screened and 5,874 swabs taken for testing. A BMC official said, “We are planning to screen maximum citizens. As we are completing screening in slums, we are focusing on high-rises.”

According to BMC’s data, of the 10.94 lakh contacts traced, seven lakh are high-risk contacts, those who are directly in touch with the patient who has tested positive such as a family member, friend or relative. Low-risk contacts are those living nearby, but not in direct contact with the patient.

In a statement issued on Monday, BMC said the doubling rate in the city has now increased to 27 days and the average daily patient growth rate is 2.65%. In F-North ward, which covers areas such as Matunga, Antop Hill and Wadala, the doubling period has now reached 55 days, with the lowest growth rate being 1.3%, followed by doubling period of 53 days in M-East ward covering Govandi, where the average patient growth rate is also 1.3%.

Areas such as Bandra East, Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim, Kurla, Byculla and Mazgaon have a doubling rate of more than 40 days and fatalities at less than 2%. The areas that have a doubling rate of less than 20 days are Malad, Kandivli, Borivli, Dahisar, Mulund, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. These areas also have high growth rates of more than 3%.

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Monday met municipal commissioners from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region wherein it was decided that all health workers of the civic bodies can be issued an e-pass for travelling via suburban local trains that started its operations from Monday. Until the e-pass is issued, all staff should use their ID cards.

top news
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Covid update: Sanitiser scam; India may peak in Nov; NRI evacuates staff
Covid update: Sanitiser scam; India may peak in Nov; NRI evacuates staff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In