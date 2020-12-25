Mumbai: Woman found with head injuries on Vashi bridge, cops suspect rape

cities

A 25-year-old woman was found with severe head injuries on the Vashi railway bridge on Tuesday morning.

According to police, prima facie it appears that she was raped and thrown out of a moving train by some unidentified culprits.

The doctors from Sir JJ Hospital have found signs of sexual assault, following which the government railway police (GRP) registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

Vishnu Kesarkar, a senior inspector of Vashi, GRP, said, “The woman could barely talk when the officers found her on the bridge. She mentioned the mosque at Titwala when we asked her about her address. Officers then took her photographs and found out about the mosque she mentioned. After questioning a lot of people, we traced her family in that area,” he said.

“We are examining the CCTV footage of all the railway stations, but have not seen the woman boarding a train at any station so far. It is also possible that the culprits had assaulted her at some other place and then dumped her on the railway bridge to mislead the police. There are no CCTV cameras on the railway bridge,” Kesarkar said.

“The woman worked as a maid with a family at Powai. She had gone home to meet her family members on Sunday and returned in the evening. On Monday she again left that family saying that her mother was not well. That day she neither went to Titwala nor returned to Powai,” he said.

The GRP has formed multiple teams to investigate the case. They are now also checking her call data records to find out the people she was in touch with.

“The woman is still in a semi-conscious state and we have not been able to take her statements so far,” Kesarkar said.