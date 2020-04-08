e-paper
Mumbra hospital sealed after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:25 IST
Megha Pol
The 120-bed Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra was sealed on Wednesday, a day after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. A 57-year-old man, who works as a supervisor in the hospital, was in close contact with a 47-year-old Mumbra resident, who had tested positive last week.

A doctor from the hospital said, “As a precautionary measure, we have decided to seal the hospital for 15 days. There are around 13 patients in the hospital and they will be shifted to Kalyan, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai hospitals. All our staffers are quarantined.”

