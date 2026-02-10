New Delhi, From cricket bats and brass bugles to Abu Lane chaat and stories of valour, Namo Bharat stations along the Delhi-Meerut corridor are being transformed into vibrant public galleries that celebrate India's cultural, artistic and historical legacy. Murals turn Namo Bharat stations into canvases of culture, craft and history

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is adorning stations with thematic murals that reflect local identity and heritage, positioning transit spaces as more than just points of commute. The artwork draws from the region's crafts, cuisine, patriotism and everyday life, offering commuters a visual narrative rooted in pride and place, an official said.

At Meerut Central Station, murals spotlight the city's global standing as a major hub for sports goods manufacturing. Known as the 'sports capital of India', Meerut supplies equipment ranging from cricket bats and balls to hockey sticks and boxing gloves, many of which are used internationally. The paintings depict these iconic products, highlighting the craftsmanship that has put the city on the world map, the official told PTI.

According to the official, Bhainsali Station showcases another facet of Meerut's heritage through murals dedicated to the manufacturer of traditional musical instruments. The artwork reflects the skill of local artisans, particularly from the historic Jali Kothi area, which has for over a century produced a majority of India's brass band instruments.

The murals also highlight the Meerut Bugle, a trumpet-style instrument that has received a Geographical Indication tag and is used worldwide during ceremonies, festivals and weddings, he said.

Shatabdi Nagar Station brings together multiple cultural strands, with murals celebrating the city's famous 'Abu Lane chaat', its sports equipment industry, and its historic and mythical past, he said and added that the artwork also pays tribute to Meerut's role in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857 and honours the bravehearts from the region who continue to serve the nation.

Meanwhile, murals at operational stations such as Sahibabad and Ghaziabad depict everyday life and the positive changes brought by Namo Bharat, showing commuters spending more time with family, pursuing hobbies and enjoying leisure as travel time reduces, the official said.

He said that the NCRTC has also invited tenders for the conceptualisation, design and installation of large-scale artworks at Anand Vihar and Begumpul stations. While the Anand Vihar murals will focus on India's spiritual and cultural traditions, the Begumpul artwork will depict Meerut's role in the 1857 uprising, showcasing key events and revolutionary activities from the region.

At MES Colony Station, planned murals will narrate stories of the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Located near a cantonment area, the station's artwork will honour soldiers from various regiments, reinforcing the area's strong military connection, he said.

According to the NCRTC, the initiative is part of a broader effort to develop Namo Bharat stations as vibrant public spaces that blend modern infrastructure with local history and culture. The murals are intended to inform and inspire commuters, while creating a more engaging and memorable travel experience.

