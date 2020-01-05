Mystery over bullion trader, wife and daughter’s death deepens

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:45 IST

AGRA The mystery over bullion trader Neeraj Agarwal, his wife and daughter’s death deepened after his 10-year-old son Shaurya died during treatment on Delhi on Sunday.

Bullet-riddled bodies of Neeraj Agarwal, 37, Neha, 35 and Dhanya, 6 were found in a car in Mathura on Wednesday. The businessman’s critically injured son Shaurya Agarwal was also found on the spot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.The car in which the three bodies were found was locked from inside and parked at a location near the Yamuna Expressway.

Shaurya was the lone survivor and witness to the incident that rocked Mathura. Investigators were relying on his statement, but his death made the case more complex as the police believed it was a case of suicide while the kin of the deceased alleged it was a murder.

SP (city) Mathura AK Meena confirmed Shaurya’s death in Delhi during treatment.

Initially, the Mathura police believed it to be a case of suicide but later on Wednesday night, a relative of the deceased filed case of murder against four named accused. The police registered the case and began investigation.

“Neha’s brother, Amit Agarwal filed an FIR against Mathura traders Manish, Ashish, Neeraj Kumar and Ashish Arora. A case has been registered under sections 148, 149, 302, 307 and 120 B against them,” stated SP (city).

“Probe has begun and action will follow after the findings by the investigation team,” he added.

It is said that Neeraj Agarwal had monetary disputes dating back to the demonetisation period and had been facing probe by the enforcement directorate and income tax department.

A licensed pistol was found in Neeraj’s hand and his face was towards his wife and children seated on the back seat of the car.

Neeraj’s father believed that some other man was present in the car on the driver’s seat and he had shot his son, daughter-in-law and their two children.