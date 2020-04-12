Nabha cops say booze being home-delivered, seize 564 bottles

cities

After complaints from villagers, the police recovered 180 bottles of liquor from a cremation ground and nearby fields in Lubana village here on Sunday.

Police said they had received about a tip-off about liquor boxes being hidden at some spots in the village. Based on the information, they inspected the premises of the cremation ground and dug up 5 boxes containing 180 bottles of liquor from the ground there and in the fields nearby. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and seized the liquor.

In another case, the police arrested Sukhwinder Singh of Gobind Nagar colony in Nabha while he was delivering liquor bottles on a scooter on Saturday. “The accused was going to deliver liquor at a customer’s house on a scooter having no registration plate. After he was stopped at a check post, he revealed that he had stored more liquor at home,” said DSP Varinderjit Singh Thind, adding that later 32 boxes containing 384 liquor bottles were seized from his house.

VILLAGERS WORRIED OVER BOOZE SUPPLY

Meanwhile, the villagers have expressed concern over the “unmonitored movement of liquor suppliers”. They claimed that at a time when the district administration is “struggling to streamline” the delivery of essentials, they feared that seeking out liquor would result in the spread of coronavirus.

Irked by the booze supply, Lubana villagers had been complaining about the issue for the past many days. “Amid no employment, my husband has brought suffering to the children and embarrassment by selling wheat donated by an NGO to buy liquor,” said a distressed woman from Sangatpura village.