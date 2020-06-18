e-paper
Home / Cities / Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Family bids tearful adieu; heart-rending scenes witnessed as his 11-year-old son, Jobanpreet Singh, gave him a final salute before lighting the pyre.

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh
Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh
         

The mortal remains of 39-year-old Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh, who was killed in a clash with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh earlier this week, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village, Seel, in Patiala district on Thursday evening.

The body had been airlifted from Leh to Chandigarh, from where it was taken to Patiala before finally being brought to his native village in an army truck.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as his 11-year-old son, Jobanpreet Singh, gave him a final salute before lighting the pyre.

The sole breadwinner of the family, Mandeep is survived by his mother Shakuntala Devi, 70, wife Gurdeep Kaur, 37, and daughter Mehakpreet Kaur, 17, and son. He was a firearms instructor with the Army’s 3-Medium artillery unit and was posted at Ladakh.

