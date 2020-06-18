e-paper
Naib tehsildar held for accepting Rs 3,000 bribe in Himachal

Naib tehsildar held for accepting Rs 3,000 bribe in Himachal

The accused was demanding bribe in lieu of correcting names in revenue records.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) sleuths on Thursday arrested a naib tehsildar for accepting Rs 3,000 bribe in lieu of correcting names in revenue records, officials said.

The accused Devender Kumar is posted at Bhawarna tehsil office in Kangra district.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP vigilance) Balbir Jaswal said one Sanjay Guleria and other person Pankaj of Haldra village in Bhawarna filed a complaint at the bureau’s Dharamshala police station alleging that Kumar was demanding bribe in lieu of correcting names in revenue records.

“Guleria wanted his name to be corrected while Pankaj required correction in his father’s name in the revenue records. They alleged that Kumar had taken Rs1,000 each from them when they went to the tehsil office,” the DSP said.

“He wanted Rs 1,500 more each and had asked them to come with the money on Thursday,” he added.

After receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered and a trap was laid to catch him red-handed. “Kumar was caught red handed in his office while accepting the bribe. Search for incriminating documents is being conducted,” he said.

The accused will be produced before a court on Friday.

