Naib-tehsildar, patwari among 5 booked for tampering with records, selling ex-serviceman’s land

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:55 IST

Five people, including a former naib-tehsildar and patwari, have been booked for allegedly tampering with revenue record and selling the land of an ex-serviceman in Chhajpur village, Panipat .

The accused are naib-tehsildar Ram Chander, Bapoli Tehsil deputy joint registration officer Intezaar, Chhajpur Khurd halka patwari Mai Chand and Vikas Kumar and Subham Arora of Panipat.

Complainant Dharamvir Singh, who served the Indian Army for 24 years accused Chand, who is also Singh’s brother of changing the ownership of his agriculture land measuring 5 kanal and 14 marle by procuring fake documents. Chand allegedly sold the land to Vikas and Subham with the help of other officials.

Singh filed a complaint at the CM Window on December 3, 2019 but no action was taken against the accused. On February 5, he filed another complaint at the SP’s office in Panipat, after which an FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of security, will), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471(using a forgery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.