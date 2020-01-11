e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Cities / NANKANA SAHIB VANDALISM SGPC delegation denied Pak visa

NANKANA SAHIB VANDALISM SGPC delegation denied Pak visa

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Punjab
Hindustantimes
         

The Pakistan government has denied visa to a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation to visit Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak, after Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib was vandalised by a mob.

Following the vandalization and threats received by the Sikhs living in Pakistan, the apex gurdwara body decided to send a delegation to Nankana Sahib to take stock of situation and express solidarity to the Sikh living in the neighbouring country.

“Denial of visa is not fair. The Pakistan government should review its decision. The SGPC will again move to the Pakistan embassy to request it to grant visa to the delegation,” said SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal.

“Being a representative body of the Sikhs across the world, it is duty of the SGPC to pursue the issues concerning the Sikh community. So, it wants to establish contact with the Sikhs living in Nankana Sahib in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident. So, visas should be granted to the delegation,” he said.

tags
top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
6 killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
6 killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities