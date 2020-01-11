NANKANA SAHIB VANDALISM SGPC delegation denied Pak visa

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:22 IST

The Pakistan government has denied visa to a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation to visit Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak, after Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib was vandalised by a mob.

Following the vandalization and threats received by the Sikhs living in Pakistan, the apex gurdwara body decided to send a delegation to Nankana Sahib to take stock of situation and express solidarity to the Sikh living in the neighbouring country.

“Denial of visa is not fair. The Pakistan government should review its decision. The SGPC will again move to the Pakistan embassy to request it to grant visa to the delegation,” said SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal.

“Being a representative body of the Sikhs across the world, it is duty of the SGPC to pursue the issues concerning the Sikh community. So, it wants to establish contact with the Sikhs living in Nankana Sahib in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident. So, visas should be granted to the delegation,” he said.