Narrow escape for students as school bus overturns in Ropar

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:00 IST

More than two dozen students of St Carmel School, Katli, had a narrow escape after their school bus overturned in the paddy fields near Majri Jattan village, around four kilometres from Rupnagar, on Tuesday morning.

According to bus driver Nirmal Singh, he was driving to the school on Grewal-Majri Jattan road when a scooter came in front of the bus and in an attempt to save it, he lost control on the bus, and overturned.

Police said all students are safe and only a few of them sustained minor bruises. The students were evacuated by breaking the windowpanes.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 01:00 IST