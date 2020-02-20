National-level hockey player, friend shot dead after fight at dhaba in Patiala

chandigarh

Feb 20, 2020

PATIALA: A national-level hockey player, Amrik Singh, and his friend, Simranjit Singh, were shot dead by a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee, Manoj Kumar, and his son after an argument at a dhaba (roadside eatery) here on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident occurred when Amrik and Simranjit were having dinner at the dhaba at Manjit Nagar. Both were PSPCL employees.

Simranjit was a resident of Partap Nagar and was working on ad-hoc basis in the PSEB, while Amrik, a resident of Majithia Enclave was also employed with the PSPCL.

Police said that both had an altercation with Manoj and his son over a petty issue. They overpowered the father-son duo and beat them up.

Angry, Manoj went home only to return to the dhaba with his double-barrelled rifle and fired at Amrik and Simranjit. Both died on the spot, while the accused fled.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.