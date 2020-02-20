e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / National-level hockey player, friend shot dead after fight at dhaba in Patiala

National-level hockey player, friend shot dead after fight at dhaba in Patiala

Eyewitnesses say their colleague at PSPCL opened fire at them after a fight over a petty issue

chandigarh Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police personnel at the crime site in Patiala on Thursday. A Punjab State Power Corporation Limited employee, Manoj Kumar, and his son are absconding after killing hockey player Amrik Singh and his friend Simranjit Singh on Wednesday night.
Police personnel at the crime site in Patiala on Thursday. A Punjab State Power Corporation Limited employee, Manoj Kumar, and his son are absconding after killing hockey player Amrik Singh and his friend Simranjit Singh on Wednesday night.(Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

PATIALA: A national-level hockey player, Amrik Singh, and his friend, Simranjit Singh, were shot dead by a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee, Manoj Kumar, and his son after an argument at a dhaba (roadside eatery) here on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident occurred when Amrik and Simranjit were having dinner at the dhaba at Manjit Nagar. Both were PSPCL employees.

Simranjit was a resident of Partap Nagar and was working on ad-hoc basis in the PSEB, while Amrik, a resident of Majithia Enclave was also employed with the PSPCL.

Police said that both had an altercation with Manoj and his son over a petty issue. They overpowered the father-son duo and beat them up.

Angry, Manoj went home only to return to the dhaba with his double-barrelled rifle and fired at Amrik and Simranjit. Both died on the spot, while the accused fled.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

top news
SC rejects Uphaar fire tragedy victims’ plea to enhance jail term for Ansal brothers
SC rejects Uphaar fire tragedy victims’ plea to enhance jail term for Ansal brothers
19 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
19 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
‘Trump platter, baked delicacies’: Traditional welcome in store for US prez
‘Trump platter, baked delicacies’: Traditional welcome in store for US prez
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
India’s predicted XI for 1st Test vs NZ - New openers, lone spinner
India’s predicted XI for 1st Test vs NZ - New openers, lone spinner
Why Donald Trump’s 6.4 tonne car ‘Beast’ is making Agra admin jittery
Why Donald Trump’s 6.4 tonne car ‘Beast’ is making Agra admin jittery
Mercedes-AMG introduces a more powerful 2021 GLE 63 S Coupe
Mercedes-AMG introduces a more powerful 2021 GLE 63 S Coupe
‘Thankful to SC’: Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators
‘Thankful to SC’: Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators
trending topics
coronavirusArvind KejriwalSara Ali KhanRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News