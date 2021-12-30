e-paper
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai auto driver held for raping 18-year-old from Chhattisgarh

Navi Mumbai auto driver held for raping 18-year-old from Chhattisgarh

On December 27, the girl asked an auto driver to drop her at Gandhi garden. The driver took her to a remote place at Vadghar river, and threatened to kill her. He then raped her

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:32 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
The driver was nabbed 12 hours after the complaint was lodged.
The driver was nabbed 12 hours after the complaint was lodged.
         

An 18-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who came to Mumbai to celebrate Christmas and New Year, was allegedly raped by an auto rickshaw driver in Panvel.

The Panvel crime unit police have arrested the accused within 12 hours of receiving the complaint.

Deputy police commissioner, Zone II, Shivaji Patil said, “On December 27, the girl asked an auto driver to drop her at Gandhi garden. The driver took her to a remote place at Vadghar river, and threatened to kill her. He then raped her. As she shouted for help, the accused fled and nearby locals came to her rescue.”

The Panvel police immediately launched a search operation and arrested Sachin Sharma, 26, the auto driver.

