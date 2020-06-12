e-paper
Navi Mumbai crosses 3.5K-mark with 129 new Covid cases

Navi Mumbai crosses 3.5K-mark with 129 new Covid cases

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:36 IST
After a record 195 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 129 cases on Friday. The total number of cases in the city is now 3,543. Two deaths were reported on Friday while 126 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

So far, 14,538 people have been tested in Navi Mumbai so far, of whom 10,530 have tested negative. Results of 465 tests are awaited. The city has seen 2,124 people recover from the disease, which is 60% of total cases. In addition, 30,426 people have completed their quarantine period.

A three-year-old boy from Sector 6 in Nerul is the youngest to test positive on Friday.

In Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PMC), 30 new cases were on Friday taking the total positive cases to 891. Twenty patients were discharged while one death was also reported, taking death toll to 37. Of the total positive cases, Kamothe has the highest number of cases at 324 followed by 193 in Kharghar.

