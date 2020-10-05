e-paper
Navi Mumbai man booked for using casteist slur in video

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:39 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

The Panvel rural police have booked a man for recording and publicising a video allegedly mocking the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. The accused is also heard using casteist slurs in the video.

The police have registered the case following the complaint by a Panvel-based advocate Amit Katarnaware. Katarnaware received the 90-second video on a messaging application.

Katarnaware has submitted to the police that the accused identifies himself as Om Yadav in the video.

An officer said, “We booked Yadav under various sections of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Protection of Civil Rights along with relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made so far.”

“I will submit the evidence to the police so they can carry on further investigation and trace the man. The man is not known to me. I stepped forward to complain as a responsible citizen,” said Katarnaware.

