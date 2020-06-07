Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike of 128 cases

cities

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:39 IST

Navi Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid cases with 128 new cases reported on Saturday. The total in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction is 2,771. The previous highest spike was 105 cases on May 11.

Nine children tested positive on Saturday. One death was reported, taking the total death toll to 88.

A total of 56 new Covid 19 cases were reported in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area on Saturday. The total in the region is now 693. This is the highest ever single day spike in the region. The previous highest spike was 30 cases on May 31. Three deaths were reported in Panvel.

A 32-year-old resident from New Panvel, a 56-year-old resident from Kamothe and a 93- year-old resident from Kamothe died after being infected.