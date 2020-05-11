e-paper
Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike with 105 new cases

May 11, 2020
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 105 new cases on Monday. The total number in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is now 779.

Cases related to APMC market continue as more traders, workers and their families are testing positive. Kopar Khairane with 30 cases is the worst-affected.

Turbhe saw 34 cases, Ghansoli 16, Nerul eight, Belapur four, Vashi four, Airoli five and Digha had four new cases on Monday.

Fourteen patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals and care centres on Monday.

