e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai’s Covid count in 1,561

Navi Mumbai’s Covid count in 1,561

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 23:13 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

With 74 new cases reported in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the city’s tally is 1,561.

Two deaths were also reported.

Among those who tested positive are seven children, including a three-year-old girl from Ghansoli.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have issued an order, asking all housing societies to give details to us online about those who have come to the society from other places. They should also inform us about those going outside NMMC jurisdiction every day.”

Misal said, “Those who go to work outside the NMMC area, should self-isolated themselves as a preventive measure.”

In Panvel, 19 new Covid positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total to 351. A 37-year-old man from Kalamboli died on Friday.

Among the new cases are three members of a family from Kamothe and two police personnel of the same family from Kalamboli. One of them was deployed at APMC market in Vashi, from where he is believed to have contracted the infection.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In