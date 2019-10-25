e-paper
NBRI’s low-emission aromatic crackers to hit market by next Diwali

  Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:46 IST
The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has developed a range of aromatic crackers that not only pollute less but also give out an aroma. Officials working at the NBRI, part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said that a patent would be filed next year and the crackers would hit the market by Diwali 2020.

Unlike the previous version of the green cracker developed by the CSIR and several of its labs, including the one at the NBRI, in collaboration with the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), last year, this aromatic avatar has been developed by the NBRI alone.

“Our scientists have developed our own green cracker, which is not only low-emission but also aromatic,” said SK Barik, director, NBRI, Lucknow.

“The product is in the testing phase. The institute will file a patent once it gets a nod from the petroleum and explosives safety organisation (PESO) after safety checks. These crackers have been made to cut down the pollution level by up to 40% when compared to the regular products,” he said while highlighting the properties of the new crackers.

Dr OP Siddhu, senior principal scientist and the brain behind the innovation, said, “The aromatic crackers have been made by replacing chemicals with plant-based materials. Be it the oxidising agent, the chemical salts or other substances -- all are plant-based. Thus, when the cracker goes off, there’s not as much pollution.”

Dr Siddhu said he had been working on the project for a year. He also said that while the cracker would produce lower emissions, there “won’t be any dip” in its noise level.

 

 

 

 

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 21:46 IST

