Home / Cities / NC protests land laws, restricting Farooq from offering prayers

NC protests land laws, restricting Farooq from offering prayers

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:10 IST

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The NC leaders were not allowed to march towards Raj Bhawan in Jammu.
The NC leaders were not allowed to march towards Raj Bhawan in Jammu.(HT File)
         

National Conference workers, led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana, staged protests against the new land laws and administration restricting party president Farooq Abdullah from offering prayers at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine.

Farooq was reportedly stopped from offering prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Milad-un-Nabi, NC claimed in a tweet.

After protests outside party office, Rana took a swipe at the alleged arm-twisting tactics employed by the administration to stifle the voice of Opposition.

“Farooq is the most secular and nationalist leader in J&K. We are fighting for rights of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh within the Indian Constitution to safeguard their rights,” he said.

Rana recalled how post August 5, 2019, BJP leaders had assured that land and jobs will be protected for the citizens of J&K and that they won’t go to outsiders.

“Today, we were holding a meeting to discuss land laws when a strong posse of police force surrounded the party office as if we are terrorists and anti-national elements. In the meantime, we came to know that Abdullah was not allowed to leave his house to offer prayers,” he said.

“A leader like Abdullah, who is a symbol of secularism and nationalism in J&K, was not allowed to offer prayers. What sort of system is this? What kind of democracy is this?” he added.

The NC leaders were not allowed to march towards Raj Bhawan in Jammu. Police laid concertina wires outside the NC headquarters to prevent protesters from coming out on Residency Road.

