e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cities

NCP corporator wants Hadapsar-Swargate BRTS project scrapped

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator, Yogesh Sasane, who is opposing the Hadapsar-Swargate Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stretch, claims a 500 metre stretch of the beams on BRTS along Solapur highway was removed on November 26 and a portion near State Reserve Police Force gate was removed on December 11. Sasane is a local corporator from Sasanenagar who has been raising concerns about the inconvenience which the Hadapsar-Swargate BRTS is causing to the commuters and is in favour of scrapping the project.

Sasane claims both were removed with the help of traffic police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Ironically, this is the same stretch which was started as a pilot project by the NCP-Congress in 2006 when they were in power.

Sasane said, “Pilot projects can go wrong even if it was started by us if it is causing inconvenience to commuters then it has to be removed. BRTS can work efficiently only when the road is equally wide along the stretch and has to be at least 60 feet in width. The dedicated BRTS does not work in this stretch due to the heavy traffic and it is anyways being used by other vehicles than buses and the beams only add to the traffic congestion.”

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief of the road department, said, “On November 26 we removed the beams because it was causing inconvenience to the buses passing on the route. I do not know about the second incident, I will have to inquire about it.”

“The BRTS was brought in to empower public transport. We will shortly float tenders to widen the Solapur highway road along the Hadapsar-Swargate stretch which will have footpaths and cycle tracks,” he added.

The ruling party feels that removing the beams is not a solution to the problem. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) group leader Dheeraj Ghate, said, “The BRTS was started by the NCP-Congress while they were in power in 2006. Whatever problems are there need to be resolved after talking to the administration and by finding a solution for the same? Removing the beams which are erected by public money is not the solution.”

top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: Hetmyer departs but West Indies on top
1st ODI LIVE: Hetmyer departs but West Indies on top
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Arsonists identifiable by clothes: PM slams Opposition for anti-CAA protest
Arsonists identifiable by clothes: PM slams Opposition for anti-CAA protest
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities