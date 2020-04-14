NCP leader Anand Paranjpe tests positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:52 IST

Six persons including Anand Paranjpe, Thane city NCP president tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the city’s total positive cases to 87. It is suspected that Paranjpe may have been infected during one of two recent visits to state housing minister Jitendra Awhad’s residence. On Tuesday, 14 staffers and party workers of Awhad tested positive.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Six people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The NCP leader has also tested positive and we are testing his close contacts.”

Paranjpe confirmed the news that he has tested positive. He told HT, “I got myself tested yesterday. I do not have any symptoms but have been admitted at a private hospital in Thane.” His family members too are undergoing tests and are quarantined.