NCP to support Sena rebel in Chinchwad

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:25 IST

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will support Shiv Sena rebel candidate Rahul Kalate from Chinchwad assembly constituency, said Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister, on Wednesday.

Pawar also announced that NCP will support Vilas Lande, who has filed as an independent candidate from Bhosari assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Pawar said, “To stop criminal activities and curb corruption under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, NCP has decided to support Kalate from Chinchwad. Women and children in Bhosari feel unsafe despite the setting up of a separate Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.”

Pimpri assembly candidate Anna Bansode, Bhosari assembly candidate Vilas Lande, NCP city president Sanjog Waghere, senior corporator Datta Sane and others were present on the occasion.

Maval Shiv Sena MP Shrirang alias Appa Barne said the party will take action against its rebel Kalate.

“In the next two days, the party will take action against the rebel candidates who break the rule of BJP-Sena Mahayuti’s rule. Sena will campaign for Mahayuti’s official candidate Laxman Jagtap from Chinchwad assembly constituency,” said Barne.

No final decision on merger yet: Thorat

Congress state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said the NCP and Congress parties have not officially discussed anything about the merger. “We are going to polls as two alliance partners. I cannot predict what will happen in the future.”

