e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

NCP to support Sena rebel in Chinchwad

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:25 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will support Shiv Sena rebel candidate Rahul Kalate from Chinchwad assembly constituency, said Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister, on Wednesday.

Pawar also announced that NCP will support Vilas Lande, who has filed as an independent candidate from Bhosari assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Pawar said, “To stop criminal activities and curb corruption under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, NCP has decided to support Kalate from Chinchwad. Women and children in Bhosari feel unsafe despite the setting up of a separate Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.”

Pimpri assembly candidate Anna Bansode, Bhosari assembly candidate Vilas Lande, NCP city president Sanjog Waghere, senior corporator Datta Sane and others were present on the occasion.

Maval Shiv Sena MP Shrirang alias Appa Barne said the party will take action against its rebel Kalate.

“In the next two days, the party will take action against the rebel candidates who break the rule of BJP-Sena Mahayuti’s rule. Sena will campaign for Mahayuti’s official candidate Laxman Jagtap from Chinchwad assembly constituency,” said Barne.

No final decision on merger yet: Thorat

Congress state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said the NCP and Congress parties have not officially discussed anything about the merger. “We are going to polls as two alliance partners. I cannot predict what will happen in the future.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:25 IST

top news
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
Oct 09, 2019 20:04 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities