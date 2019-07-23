NCR gears up for Kanwar yatra, security personnel deployed

New Delhi

It is that time of the year again when thousands of kanwariyas would be reaching the national capital from Haridwar, carrying decorated pots containing water from the holy Ganga, walking through the city to offer it at the Shiv temples in their localities.

To ensure smooth traffic and safety of pilgrims and the general public, over 6,000 personnel from the police and paramilitary forces will be deployed at around 350 camps, which are set up across the city for kanwariyas. Also, during the yatra period, nearly 1500 traffic cops will also be on the roads to ensure there are no holdups.

Senior officials said that they have increased security arrangements across the city for the ongoing yatra and have taken several security and anti-terror measures to ensure “hooligans” do not create any disturbance.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said special arrangements have been made to secure 52 camps installed in the district and the dedicated passage created on the roads for kanwariyas.

“Each camp has 10-15 CCTV cameras. As per our security plan, each person will have to pass through door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and they are also being frisked using hand held metal detectors. We have installed watch towers and sand bag ambushes to keep an eye on suspects. Bomb detection and disposal teams will check the camps twice a day,” said Thakur.

Police personnel on bikes and vans have been asked to patrol the routes and ensure that kanwariyas use the designated carriageways and no outsiders or vehicles enter their routes. Many a times in the past, violence has been reported after vehicles rammed Kanwariyas on the roads.

DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said several meetings were held with groups who set the camps and special attention was given to fire safety arrangements and segregation of toilets for men and women. “Every organiser was asked to install necessary safety equipments and ensure proper lighting in the camps and areas around it,” said Prasad.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said that arterial stretches may witness traffic jams. The police advised commuters to avoid roads around Shahdara flyover, Apsara border, Seelampur T-point, ISBT flyover, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Dhaula Kuan, National Highway-8, Wazirabad Road and Loni flyover.

The traffic police will put up updates on its social media handles to warn motorists about any eventual traffic snarl.

In Gurugram, 1100 policemen will remain deployed till July 30 along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, which sees the highest footfall of pilgrims, said police commissioner Muhammad Akil.

Special arrangements have also been planned at ancient temples at Pataudi , Bajghera, Sohna Chowk and Railway Road where maximum devotees are likely to reach on Shivratri.

Gurugram Police said thousands of kanwariyas are expected to pass through the city between July 18 and July 30 on their way to Haridwar and Gangotri. Gurugram police has also arranged for a corridor of four to five feet on all major roads, including the expressway, by installing barricades to provide separate walking space for kanwarias and segregate traffic.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, which is an important passage for thousands of pilgrims during the season, the district magistrate has formed committees of officials for every gram panchayat on the route to ensure that ‘swagat dwars’ (welcome gates) are constructed for the kanwariyas.

A Ghaziabad police officer said the department will keep strict surveillance over densely populated areas with the help of drones and CCTV cameras.

“We have asked respective police stations to check the rooftops of all houses on the Kanwar route and have asked to them ensure that no stones and bricks are stored there as they could be used by anti-social elements. Meat shops along the route will also remain closed and their boards removed, as they could hurt the sentiments of the devotees,” the officer said.

The officials have also deployed quick reaction teams (QRTs) on the yatra route.

“The QRT vehicles will also have bottles of holy Ganga water with them. In case any kanwar being carried by a pilgrim spills, the QRT personnel will replenish it with Gangajal,” the officer added.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 22:30 IST