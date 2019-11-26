NDA, Air Force dig in on height restrictions for bldgs around defence areas, but will allow PMC to scrutinise documents

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:34 IST

PUNE Defence authorities representing top institutions based here in Pune have stood firm on issuance of no-objection certificates for construction in defence-sensitive areas, allowing only for a clarification and distilling of the process needed to obtain the same.

At the meeeting held on Tuesday, representatives of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, the Pune Metro Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), met with officers of the India Air Force and National Defence Academy.

The defence establishments in Pune will not relax the height limit for constructions within a 10km radius of defence areas, but will now allow the civic bodies to accept and scrutinise applications for NOCs.

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The meeting was positive. The defence officers said that height restrictions alone is not the defining factor. There are other defence-related parameters as well. But, the scrutiny of required documents will be carried out by the local body as this would help with for speedy approval.”

PMC will scrutinise files and ask for needed documents from builders. PMC will then submit the files to the survey of India and defence establishment for approval.

Executive engineer Jaywant Sarwade, also at the meeting, said, “The defence officers clarified that current constructions carried out without an NOC would need to submit all documents to the Air Force for verification. As the structures are already there, PMC should allow them to further build only as per Development Control rules. If these structure are found to intefere with the functions of the Air Force, the defence authorities will take a call.”