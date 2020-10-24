e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nearly 1,000 personnel to be on Dussehra security duty in Ludhiana

Nearly 1,000 personnel to be on Dussehra security duty in Ludhiana

Checkpoints will be established at all major crossroads of the city.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Though large gatherings are already banned in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, the police have chalked out a special security plan for Dussehra celebrations. Around 1,000 police personnel will be on security duty in city on Sunday.

The police authorities have given permission to burn Ravana effigies at eight places in the city, including Daresi Ground, Upkar Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Vardhman Chowk, Partap Chowk, Haibowal, Giaspura and Chandigarh Road.

Checkpoints will be established at all major crossroads of the city and security personnel will be present at all venues where the organisers would be burning Ravana effigies, officials said.

The event organisers have been told to restrict the gathering to 200 persons. They have also been asked to depute volunteers to maintain social distancing and ensure that all attendees wear masks.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the organisers have been asked to thermally screen and sanitise the guests before allowing their entry at the Dussehra fair venues. The police have already held a meeting with the fair organisers and briefed them about the protocol to be strictly followed.

Strict action would be taken against those found without masks and violating social distancing norms during the festivities, police officials said.

The police have given permission to eight committees to conduct Dussehra celebrations in the city. Last year, the festival was celebrated at 80 places across Ludhiana.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In