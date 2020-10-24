Nearly 1,000 personnel to be on Dussehra security duty in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:16 IST

Though large gatherings are already banned in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, the police have chalked out a special security plan for Dussehra celebrations. Around 1,000 police personnel will be on security duty in city on Sunday.

The police authorities have given permission to burn Ravana effigies at eight places in the city, including Daresi Ground, Upkar Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Vardhman Chowk, Partap Chowk, Haibowal, Giaspura and Chandigarh Road.

Checkpoints will be established at all major crossroads of the city and security personnel will be present at all venues where the organisers would be burning Ravana effigies, officials said.

The event organisers have been told to restrict the gathering to 200 persons. They have also been asked to depute volunteers to maintain social distancing and ensure that all attendees wear masks.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the organisers have been asked to thermally screen and sanitise the guests before allowing their entry at the Dussehra fair venues. The police have already held a meeting with the fair organisers and briefed them about the protocol to be strictly followed.

Strict action would be taken against those found without masks and violating social distancing norms during the festivities, police officials said.

The police have given permission to eight committees to conduct Dussehra celebrations in the city. Last year, the festival was celebrated at 80 places across Ludhiana.