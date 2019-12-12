Nearly 100 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj temple in Pakistan this week

cities

After a break of a year, some 100 Hindu pilgrims from India are due to arrive at the Katas Raj temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday.

“Hindu pilgrims will cross the Wagah border on Friday and will reach Katas Raj the next day,” deputy secretary, Evacuee Property Trust Board (ETPB), Syed Faraz Abbas told Dawn on Wednesday, adding that the state government has made arrangements for 200 pilgrims.

Indian pilgrims normally visit Katas Raj twice a year, once in November or December and once in February.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had launched a project of building a 36-room hostel for pilgrims but it is yet to be completed.

Chakwal deputy commissioner Capt Abdul Sattar Esani (retd) chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review arrangements being made for the Indian pilgrims.

The Katas Raj temple is a complex of Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways. The complex surrounds a pond named Katas which is regarded sacred by Hindus.