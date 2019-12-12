e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Nearly 100 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj temple in Pakistan this week

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

After a break of a year, some 100 Hindu pilgrims from India are due to arrive at the Katas Raj temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday.

“Hindu pilgrims will cross the Wagah border on Friday and will reach Katas Raj the next day,” deputy secretary, Evacuee Property Trust Board (ETPB), Syed Faraz Abbas told Dawn on Wednesday, adding that the state government has made arrangements for 200 pilgrims.

Indian pilgrims normally visit Katas Raj twice a year, once in November or December and once in February.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had launched a project of building a 36-room hostel for pilgrims but it is yet to be completed.

Chakwal deputy commissioner Capt Abdul Sattar Esani (retd) chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review arrangements being made for the Indian pilgrims.

The Katas Raj temple is a complex of Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways. The complex surrounds a pond named Katas which is regarded sacred by Hindus.

top news
From Jharkhand rally, PM messages appeal for calm in Assam and a promise
From Jharkhand rally, PM messages appeal for calm in Assam and a promise
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities