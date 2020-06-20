‘Need to setup training centres for natural farming in Himachal’

cities

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:21 IST

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday stressed on the need to set up training centres for extension of natural farming in the hill-state and streamline marketing for green products.

He was interacting with officials of Subhash Palekar Natural Farming Project on implementation strategy and targets. “To encourage natural farming, it is vital to train educated and unemployed rural youth, who will pass on the knowledge acquired to farmers”, he said.

He said that trained youth may also be provided incentives. Dattatreya added that such villages and panchayats should be identified where each family has adopted natural agriculture.

The governor was delighted to know that around 55,000 farmers were practising natural farming in Himachal, and an area of 2,579 hectare has been brought under green farming.

He said that during the coronavirus pandemic people have become more aware of their health and food habits. “The market for natural products may spike in near future,” he said and asked the agriculture and horticulture departments to work together in this direction, which will help in doubling the income of farmers.

Subhash Palekar Natural Farming Project director Rakesh Kanwar gave detailed information about the action plan to promote natural farming in state. He said that so far 72,000 farmers have been trained in natural farming. Executive director of the project, Rajeshwar Chandel, was also present.