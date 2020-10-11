Nepalese man kills fellow national after drunken clash in Kurukshetra

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 02:34 IST

A 32-year-old Nepalese native was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend, also a Nepalese, in Shahbad town of Kurukshetra. The incident allegedly took place following a late-night drunken clash, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chander Kumar of Adham district of Seti Aanchal area of Nepal. The accused, Vinod Kumar, also hails from the same village, and has been arrested. The duo had taken a fish farm on contract in Mathana village of Kurukshetra. The body was found on a road in Shahbad with multiple injuries. CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed Vinod attacking the Chander with a stone before fleeing. Case of murder registered.