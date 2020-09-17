e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nephew booked for duping Pinjore man of ₹5 lakh

Nephew booked for duping Pinjore man of ₹5 lakh

The man had convinced his uncle to buy a flat in Noida.

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
By September 2018, the victim had given his nephew around ₹5 lakh to book the flat.
By September 2018, the victim had given his nephew around ₹5 lakh to book the flat.(HT FILE)
         

A Noida man was booked for allegedly duping his uncle of ₹5 lakh on the promise of booking a flat in Noida.

Complainant Yunus Khan, a resident of Pinjore, told the police that his nephew Nafees Khan had told them that his boss Bhoopati, who lived in Noida, wanted to sell his house worth ₹35 lakh for just ₹22 lakh,” Yunus told the police.

He said that by September 2018, he gave his nephew around ₹5 lakh to book the flat. “He handed over some documents, but they turned out to be fake. When contacted, Bhoopati said he was in Dubai and whenever we questioned our nephew, he would assure us Bhoopati would meet us on returning to India,” said Yunus Khan.

An FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

top news
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In