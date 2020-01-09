Net bowlers’ day to shine at practice session

cities

Pune: Even if it was a dream come true for Pimple Nilakh’s Rajwardhan Hungrikar to bowl to Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his maiden opportunity as a net bowler, the 17-year-old showed no emotion, took his run-up and tried to beat the star player with his deliveries. The left-arm pacer did unsettle the current number one ODI (One Day International) and Test batsman twice.

“One does not get a chance to meet these players and practice with them. Bowling against them gives one confidence and it’s a learning experience. We come to know about our weaknesses and strengths, and the areas that needs improvement,” said Hungrikar, who has represented the India under-19 team and played against South Africa and Afghanistan.

Though the pacer failed to take the wicket of Kohli, he was satisfied to bowl to the batsman who has achieved many milestones in cricket.

Net bowlers are given a chance to display their talent before the cricket team who play a game in their respective city. While the local players get a chance to show their bowling skill during the practice sessions, the visiting Indian side get the required practice of facing pacers without tiring out their fast-bowler squad.

“When you are bowling to these experienced and successful players, you need to be accurate with your line and length and cannot bowl half volleys. A mistake in bowling and you are hit for a boundary,” said Hungrikar, who hails from Osmanabad and practices with coach Rahul Lokhande at Pimple Nilakh.

Hitesh Walunj, who made his debut for Maharashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018, has never missed a chance to be a net bowler.

“Whenever India plays in Pune, I am at the stadium bowling to my idols. Practising with them helps me to perform to my best of abilities while representing the state,” said left-arm spinner Walunj, who is associated with Maharashtra Cricket Vikas Sanstha (MCVS).

“Although these players are busy, they are approachable. I remember once during an India-Sri Lanka match in 2016, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah taught me how to bowl yorkers,” said Vikas Gawane from Poona Club.

“You are bowling good,” said former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who was playing for Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to Chetan Kurandale and it became day to remember for the 27-year-old leg spinner from Deccan Gymkhana.

“Observing these players helps a lot. It gives one a chance to assess where he stands as a bowler and helps chart a future course to become a successful player,” Kurandale said.

Twenty net bowlers are picked by Maharashtra Cricket Association to take part in the practice session ahead of the third T20 match against Sri Lanka to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

How things work

Before one week of a cricket match happening in the city, the best bowlers from different clubs are contacted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association and selected for practice sessions. The association provides transport and food facilities to the chosen bowlers.

